DOJ Moves To Seize Russian Energy Co.'s Boeing 737

By Alyssa Aquino (September 1, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice obtained a warrant to seize a Boeing 737, allegedly owned by the Russian energy giant Lukoil, on suspicions that the U.S.-built airliner was flown into Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions. Federal prosecutors received U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon's signoff to seize the Boeing 737 on Tuesday, after presenting evidence showing that PJSC Lukoil flouted Washington's restrictions on the export of sensitive items by flying the airplane from Dubai to Moscow. "The Boeing is believed to be in Russia and worth approximately $45 million," the Justice Department said. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,...

