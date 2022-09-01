New York Beats Challenge To Conceal Carry Law At 11th Hour

By Hailey Konnath (August 31, 2022, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday threw out — for now — a lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the Empire State's recently enacted gun control laws, ruling that the gun owner and gun rights advocacy group that filed suit don't have standing to challenge the law. U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby tossed the suit a day before the challenged law, the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, was set to take effect. At the same time, he said he likely would've granted a preliminary injunction blocking the measure if plaintiffs Ivan Antonyuk and Gun Owners of America had standing. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS