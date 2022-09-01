Trader Gets 5-Year Penny Stock Ban For Twitter Hype Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis (September 1, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has issued a penny stock ban against a trader who allegedly netted $929,000 at one point in a fraudulent hype campaign on Twitter for a defunct cannabis company, but the judge stopped short of granting regulators' request for a permanent ban. In Wednesday's order, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna hit Andrew Fassari with a five-year penny stock ban, beginning from August 2021, when the judge issued a judgment against the trader ordering him to pay a total of more than $660,000 in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. That judgment came after allegations from the U.S....

