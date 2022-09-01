Google Fails To Escape DC Suit Over Location Tracking

By Katie Buehler (September 1, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Google must face claims lodged by the D.C. attorney general that it surreptitiously tracks users' locations after they believe they've disabled the feature, a judge has ruled, rejecting the technology giant's argument that there's no evidence it misled consumers about its tracking practices. D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert R. Rigsby on Wednesday denied Google's motion to dismiss D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's claims it violated the district's Consumer Protection Procedures Act, or CPPA, by misleading users and engaging in unfair trade practices. The company is accused of failing to tell users their location could still be tracked through other Google services...

