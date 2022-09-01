Baker McKenzie DQ'd From Russian Bank Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 1, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has disqualified Baker McKenzie from representing a Russian bank in its loan fraud fight against an agricultural supply business that the law firm had advised on restructuring, affirming a magistrate judge's decision in July. Discovery for the bank fraud case will be placed on hold until VUZ-Bank JSC finds new counsel, as Baker McKenzie has a conflict of interest with the defendant in the case, Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Hakan Agro DMCC, U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert found on Wednesday. "Although disqualification of counsel is a harsh sanction, the Court finds it appropriate here," she said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS