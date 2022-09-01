CDC's Title 42 Order Wasn't Arbitrary Or Capricious, Feds Say

By Rae Ann Varona (September 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told a D.C. federal judge that the CDC's policy authorizing the rapid expulsion of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of reasoned decision-making and thus wasn't "arbitrary and capricious" as claimed by asylum-seeking families. In response to the migrant families who faced expulsion asking the court to rule that Title 42 is arbitrary and capricious, the government said Wednesday that as a threshold matter, courts aren't allowed to review arbitrary-and-capricious claims in two circumstances. One involves administrative decisions that entail agency discretion or judgment requiring a balancing of facts within its expertise, and the other...

