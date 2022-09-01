Reinsurers Fight GE Arb. Bid In $28M Turbine Damage Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (September 1, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Several reinsurers urged a Georgia federal court to toss General Electric's bid to arbitrate their $28 million subrogation action over a gas turbine failure at an Algerian power plant, arguing there is no contract between the plant's owner and the energy giant to begin with. The reinsurers, led by Zurich Insurance PLC UK Branch, noted in a brief Wednesday opposing GE's motion to compel arbitration that they seek reimbursement for at least $28 million in losses under no contract, but instead have asserted statutory and common law claims on what they said were defective turbine blades. According to Wednesday's brief, the...

