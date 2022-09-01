How Calif. Courts Are Ruling On Housing Density Issues

By Sean Gaffney (September 1, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The supply and affordability of housing is one of the most pressing and challenging issues facing the country, especially in California, where local governments and advocacy groups historically averse to high-density building are challenging new efforts by state government to encourage residential development. For one current example, see the growing number of cities challenging S.B. 9, a new law that took effect this year and intended to encourage more housing by allowing for all existing single-family lots to be redeveloped into up to four new residential units. Southern California cities spanning from wealthy coastal communities such as Redondo Beach and Rancho...

