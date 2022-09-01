Motel 6 Not Liable For Guest's Suicide, Mass. Court Rules

By Chris Villani (September 1, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Thursday ruled that Motel 6 and its employees aren't liable for not checking on a man who died by suicide in the hotel, finding that there was no duty in this case for an innkeeper to take preventative steps. The court considered, as a matter of first impression in the state, whether hotels have a duty to prevent their guests' suicides. The panel did not rule on the larger issue, however, finding that the hotel in Chicopee, Massachusetts and its employees were not made aware of any prior suicide attempts by the guest, Michael Bonafini, and...

