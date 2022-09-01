Cookie Co. Buyout Spat Has No Clear Winner, NY Judge Says

By Rachel Scharf (September 1, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge declined Thursday to resolve a dispute between the founders of Insomnia Cookies, saying it's too soon to determine whether one former executive is owed $4.2 million from the bakery chain's sale to Krispy Kreme Inc. New York State Supreme Court Justice Jennifer G. Schecter denied competing summary judgment bids during a virtual hearing in litigation between Jared Barnett and Seth Berkowitz, who created Insomnia together in 2003 as undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania. Barnett alleges that Berkowitz breached the terms of a 2006 agreement under which Barnett left the cookie company in exchange for $90,000 and a 6.8%...

