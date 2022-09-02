Chicken Execs Fight Testimony From Alleged Co-Conspirators

By Daniel Ducassi (September 2, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A pair of former chicken executives facing criminal price fixing charges have urged a Colorado federal judge to block nearly 300 statements by alleged co-conspirators from their coming trial, arguing that many of the statements are now inadmissible because the speakers were acquitted of related charges. The case against former Pilgrim's Pride executives Jason McGuire and Timothy Stiller is the latest in a yearslong federal campaign to prosecute an alleged price fixing conspiracy among some of the country's largest chicken suppliers. Prosecutors first charged 10 people in the conspiracy in a separate case, U.S. v. Penn et al. That case resulted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS