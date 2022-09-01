Del. Jury Says Shopify Owes $40M For Infringing Website IP

By Dani Kass (September 1, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has found that Shopify Inc. should pay $40 million for infringing patents for website generation owned by Express Mobile Inc. Following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, the jury concluded Wednesday that Shopify — which hosts a platform for customized online stores — infringed every asserted claim of three Express Mobile patents and that none of those claims are invalid. The jury then said Express Mobile should receive a $40 million lump sum, rather than a running royalty. The verdict comes in litigation Canada's Shopify launched in March 2019, hoping for declaratory judgment...

