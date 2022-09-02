Ambulance Crash Not A Med Mal Case, Texas Court Holds

By Collin Krabbe (September 2, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas appellate court panel has found that a motorist who was involved in a collision with an ambulance does not need an expert report for claims against an EMT and medical transport firm American Medical Response Inc. because the claims don't fall under health care liability. The case concerns Zaida Soto Toca's allegations that emergency medical technician Spencer Canter had failed to use ordinary care in the operation of an American Medical Response ambulance. In February 2020, Canter was transporting a patient with an American Medical Response ambulance when he collided with Toca's vehicle, according to court documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS