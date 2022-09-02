Jury Convicts Arrayit Exec Of Fraud For COVID Test Lies

By Dorothy Atkins (September 2, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has found the president of health care company Arrayit guilty of fraud and conspiracy for duping insurers, patients and investors out of millions of dollars with bogus COVID-19 tests and allergy finger-stick blood tests while orchestrating a yearslong Medicare scam, prosecutors said Friday. After two days of deliberating, a unanimous jury on Thursday convicted Mark Schena, 59, of nine counts of health care fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy and illegal kickbacks, the government said in a press statement Friday. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 30 before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila. The verdict marked an end to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS