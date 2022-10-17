USPTO Patent Eligibility Policy Draws Praise And Reproach

By Ryan Davis (October 17, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has received sharply divided responses to its patent eligibility guidance, with patent owners saying the current policies provide helpful clarity and should remain, and tech groups and others saying they flout the law and must be revised....

