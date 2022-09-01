ICE Inks $4.8M Deal With Migrant Teens In Detention Litigation

By Hailey Konnath (September 1, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement has agreed to pay $4.8 million to resolve a class action claiming the government routinely failed to consider safer options before transferring teens to adult detention facilities after they turned 18, according to a proposed settlement filed Thursday in D.C. federal court. ICE and the migrant plaintiffs asked the court to sign off on their proposed agreement, which calls for the government to drop a pending appeal and would render a judgment against the agency "final and unappealable." That and the agency's payment will "settle and resolve all claims by plaintiffs for attorney's fees and costs,"...

