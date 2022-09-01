Ohio Panel Backs Sherwin-Williams In Lead Paint Insurer Suit

By David Holtzman (September 1, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A split Ohio appeals court ruled Thursday that paint maker Sherwin-Williams is entitled to insurance coverage for its liability in cleaning up lead paint damage in California homes, reversing a lower court decision. Writing for the majority, Eighth Appellate District Judge Mary Boyle wrote that money Sherwin-Williams must pay to clean up the lead paint is covered by its insurance policy as damages. The trial court had determined otherwise, finding that the money is not intended to compensate anyone for direct physical injuries. The insurance policy does not clearly define the word "damages." "In cases where an insurance contract term is...

