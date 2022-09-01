Dish Says 7th Circ. Ruling Helps Dismissal Bid In ERISA Suit

By Caleb Drickey (September 1, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Dish Network told a Colorado federal court Thursday that its bid to shake claims that it mismanaged an employee benefits plan was bolstered by a recent Seventh Circuit decision to affirm the dismissal of 401(k) mismanagement claims against a truck manufacturer. In a notice of supplemental authority, the telecom firm argued that the Seventh Circuit's decision Monday in Albert v. Oshkosh could grant insight into whether workers plausibly alleged that the company assessed improper record-keeping fees and breached duties of prudence and loyalty to employees. "The Seventh Circuit's opinion pertains to multiple issues raised by defendants' motion to dismiss, including …...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS