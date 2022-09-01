NYC Woman Jailed After Arrest On Charges Of Extorting CEO

By Pete Brush (September 1, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge denied bail Thursday for a New York City woman accused of using online aliases to extort "wealthy and high-profile men," including a public company CEO, ordering her detention a day after she initially was granted bail. Calling 34-year-old defendant Sakoya Blackwood a flight risk after being shown a portfolio of fake IDs she allegedly used, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ordered Blackwood jailed pending trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis had initially put the defendant on track Wednesday evening to leave custody with a $75,000 bail package. A portfolio of allegedly fake IDs prosecutors say...

