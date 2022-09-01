Calif. Tackles Climate With Last-Minute Legislation Blitz

By Keith Goldberg (September 1, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A $1.4 billion bailout that will help keep California's last remaining nuclear power plant open headlines a slew of energy and climate change-focused legislation passed by Golden State lawmakers as their legislative session drew to a close. Early Thursday morning, the state legislature passed a bill that would postpone the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, which was scheduled for 2025. As part of the deal, lawmakers approved a $1.4 billion, five-year loan to plant owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. aimed at keeping the plant open until at least 2030. It capped an action-packed final day of the current...

