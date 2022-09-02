L3Harris Pans Bid To Resurrect FCA Billing Suit At 3rd Circ.

By Hayley Fowler (September 2, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. has told the Third Circuit not to revive a former employee's False Claims Act suit alleging it billed the U.S. for work performed for the Australian government, saying the complaint "falls leagues short" of showing the company knew it was breaking the law. The defense contractor argued in a brief Thursday that U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez got it right when he dismissed relator James Steuert's complaint earlier this year for failing to show L3Harris acted with scienter. To meet that requirement, Steuert needed to adequately plead that L3Harris knew or recklessly disregarded the alleged false claims it...

