Monsanto Gets Fast Win In St. Louis Roundup Trial

By Cara Salvatore (September 1, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis jury found Thursday that Monsanto's Roundup herbicide did not cause the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of three longtime users, deliberating for only a few hours after closing arguments. The verdict marked a decisive victory for Monsanto in the first trial over Roundup cancer allegations in the St. Louis area, where the company has its headquarters. Monsanto has faced similar claims nationwide. This is also the first trial over the herbicide to involve multiple unrelated plaintiffs, according to parent company Bayer. The jury in St. Louis County found in favor of Monsanto on claims of product defect and failure to warn...

