VPX CEO Says Super Creatine Best Supplement Ever 'By Far'

By Craig Clough (September 1, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Jack Owoc spent a combative day on the witness stand Thursday in California federal court refuting false advertising claims brought by Monster Energy Co., insisting no studies are needed on the "super creatine" ingredient in the company's Bang energy drink while standing by his claims about its health and muscle-building benefits. U.S. District Judge Jesus G Bernal struck many of Owoc's answers from the record as he sparred with Monster's attorney, John C. Hueston of Hueston Hennigan LLP, who called Owoc as the plaintiff's third witness. Owoc's answers were often stricken for not directly answering questions, veering wildly off the topic...

