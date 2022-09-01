Philips Unit To Pay $24M To End Med. Supply Kickback Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 1, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Koninklijke Philips NV unit has agreed to pay more than $24 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that it defrauded government health programs by providing an illegal "kickback" to suppliers that purchased its respiratory devices, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday. Respironics Inc., allegedly induced medical equipment suppliers from 2014 to 2020 to buy its products by giving away prescribing data for doctors known as "health market science" or HMS, information that would assist the suppliers' marketing efforts, according to the settlement agreement. Prosecutors contend that, as a result, Respironics caused the suppliers over a six-year period to submit false claims for...

