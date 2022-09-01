Pelosi Raises Flag On Data Privacy Bill's State Law Override

By Allison Grande (September 1, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday threw a wrench into efforts to enact federal privacy legislation that was recently sent to the House floor, saying that more work needs to be done to prevent the proposal from overriding California's more stringent privacy protections. The California Democrat issued a statement "commending" the House Commerce Committee for its work on the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which the committee easily advanced to the full chamber in July. The bipartisan proposal would give consumers the right to access, correct, delete and stop the sharing of their personal information, enhance data protections for children and...

