Ga. Law Firm Wants Settlement Enforced In Property Dispute

By Rosie Manins (September 2, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm sued over its involvement in a failed $1.6 million property purchase has asked a state trial court to enforce a settlement agreement and free it from the contract breach case, saying it is not responsible for another party's failure to pay its share of the settlement. Browne & Price PA, the closing attorney and escrow agent in Chris Harrell's failed 2018 purchase of an Atlanta-area home from Innovative Equity Corp., said in a Thursday motion that it has paid its $45,000 share of the $55,000 settlement to Innovative. Harrell has not paid his $10,000 share and doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS