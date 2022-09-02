Cruise Cos. Face Damages Trial In Cuban Dock Fight

By Joyce Hanson (September 2, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has consolidated a former Havana port owner's suits against four cruise companies facing a possible damages trial after ruling in March that they engaged in prohibited tourism and trafficking activities in Cuba. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said in her Wednesday order that consolidation of former port owner Havana Docks Corp.'s cases against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp., MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is appropriate for a determination of damages. In addition, Judge Bloom handed down two other orders on Wednesday as the long-running dispute heads to the damages phase. One order denied...

