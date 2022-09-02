Walmart Hit With Ill. BIPA Suit For Using Clearview AI Software

By Gina Kim (September 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Walmart violated Illinois privacy law by using facial recognition software manufactured by embattled tech company Clearview AI to identify shoppers on its stores' surveillance cameras, a Walmart customer has alleged in a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court. In a 23-page complaint submitted Thursday, shopper James Luthe said that the retail giant does not tell its customers about its method of gathering their sensitive, biometric data, nor does it take their permission to do so. Luthe said he shopped at Walmart stores several times in the past three years, most recently on Aug. 14 at a store in the city...

