NLRB Official Says Amazon Union's Win Should Stand

By Braden Campbell (September 1, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has recommended that the agency's Arizona office reject Amazon's objections to the Amazon Labor Union's landmark April election win at a Staten Island warehouse and certify the result, the NLRB announced Thursday. Amazon has until Sept. 16 to file a challenge, which Arizona office head Cornele Overstreet will consider before rendering a final ruling. Should Overstreet certify the result, it will trigger Amazon's obligation to meet the ALU to hash out a collective bargaining agreement covering roughly 8,000 workers at the facility known as JFK8. An NLRB official has recommended that the agency's Arizona office...

