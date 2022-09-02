FedEx Wins Big Cuts To Third-Party Drivers' Wage Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday gutted litigation accusing FedEx of fraudulently withholding benefits and overtime pay from drivers, but denied the delivery company's bid for a quick win on some claims, including allegations the company did not maintain proper pay records and failed to pay some drivers for waiting times. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton started by tossing the plaintiff's fraudulent misrepresentation claim, agreeing with FedEx that there was a lack of evidence that the drivers relied on any alleged misrepresentation that they were considered company employees entitled to benefits. In their complaint, the plaintiffs accused FedEx of hiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS