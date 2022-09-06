Keurig Coffee Makers Break When Descaled, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 6, 2022, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Coffee company Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and homeware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond makes and sells defective coffee makers that break when descaled, tripping an internal overheating switch that is difficult to reset and making the machine unusable, a putative class action lawsuit says. Plaintiff Doreen Cahill of Hartsdale, New York, brought the Southern District of New York suit on Thursday and cited reviews posted to retailers like Amazon.com and BestBuy.com that mention the descaling program defect. Keurig either has known or should have known about the defect, the suit says. According to the lawsuit, the descaling issue occurs because the...

