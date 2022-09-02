DOJ Lining Up 1st 'No Poach' Win With Staffing Co. Plea

By Matthew Perlman (September 2, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The government looks set to secure its first successful criminal prosecution of a labor-side antitrust violation, after a health care staffing company said it plans to plead guilty to charges over an alleged scheme to suppress the wages of nurses working in Las Vegas schools. VDA OC LLC filed a notice in Nevada federal court on Thursday saying it intends to change its plea to guilty over claims that it violated antitrust law through an agreement with a competitor not to raise the wages of nurses working in the Clark County School District and not to hire nurses from each other....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS