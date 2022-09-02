Compass To Pay $7M Over Biometric Vending Machines

By Celeste Bott (September 2, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Class members accusing Compass Group USA Inc. of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law over its handling of fingerprint data collected through vending machines asked a federal judge on Thursday for a final signoff of a $6.8 million settlement that includes roughly $2.2 million in attorney fees for class counsel. The deal, which lead plaintiff Christine Bryant estimates in her motion for final approval will yield each class member a roughly $413 payout, is the best outcome given the risks of continued litigation on the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims, she says. Compass could have won the case or limited that...

