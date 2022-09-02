DC Judge Tosses Ex-Trump Aide's FBI Surveillance Suit

By Katie Buehler (September 2, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page's lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI and former top officials in relation to the FBI's surveillance of him as part of its Russian election interference probe, finding the agencies and officials can't be held liable for erroneous search warrant applications. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich issued a 54-page ruling Thursday rejecting Page's argument that former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others should face claims of violating the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, for their roles in approving and...

