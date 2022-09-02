Judge Says Philips Health Monitor Patent Invalid In Fitbit Row

By Adam Lidgett (September 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has found that a Philips health monitoring patent was invalid in a dispute with Fitbit, finding the patent-at-issue was too abstract to warrant patent protection. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Thursday granted a bid from Fitbit LLC for summary judgment on the Google unit's argument that claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,277,377 — which is owned by Philips North America LLC — covered patent-ineligible subject matter. The judge overall found that the '377 patent wasn't patent-eligible because it covers just a way of "collecting, analyzing, and displaying exercise-related information." On top of that, the judge said the...

