King & Spalding Adds 5-Member Corporate Team In Germany

By Tracey Read (September 6, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a five-lawyer corporate and private equity team to its corporate, finance and investments practice in Frankfurt. The team is led by partner Peter Memminger, who started with the firm Thursday. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate and litigation work on behalf of private equity funds, family offices and large corporates. Memminger, who founded his own boutique firm in January 2017 that focuses on complex corporate and litigation matters, said he relished the chance to build a practice on an even more international level. "Let's be honest, [Germany] is not such a great market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS