2nd Circ. Upholds EPA Approval Of Long Island Dumping Site

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 6, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a New York federal judge's finding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was within its rights to designate an area of eastern Long Island Sound as a dumping ground for dredged materials in a long-term plan for the region. A unanimous three-judge panel Friday rejected arguments from New York state and the Town of Southold that the new waste disposal site should not have been approved because it did not comply with the state's coastal management program and Southold's waterfront revitalization program. The city and state had argued the EPA's approval violated the federal Coastal Zone...

