Judge Orders Partial Unsealing Of Golfers' LIV Contracts

By Alex Lawson (September 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A California district judge overseeing the antitrust suit launched by professional golfers blacklisted from the PGA Tour after signing on with LIV Golf has ordered portions of the players' contracts with the Saudi-funded tour to be unsealed in the litigation. While U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman agreed to keep all "business and proprietary information" within the contracts under seal, she rejected assertions from the players suing the PGA Tour that their arrangements with LIV should be kept fully confidential. "Plaintiffs declare in conclusory terms that their ability to negotiate agreements in the future will be impaired if certain negotiated terms...

