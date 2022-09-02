Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say New DACA Rule Shouldn't Delay 5th Circ.'s Review

By Alyssa Aquino (September 2, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged the Fifth Circuit to continue reviewing a lower court order blocking new applicants from enrolling in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying its recent efforts strengthening those immigration protections shouldn't delay the appeals court's ruling.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the Fifth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's July 2021 decision that former President Barack Obama illegally enacted DACA ties up not only Obama's implementing memorandum, but the Biden administration's recently released final rule codifying the program into federal regulation. Because the judge's order prevents the current administration from implementing the replacement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!