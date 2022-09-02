Feds Say New DACA Rule Shouldn't Delay 5th Circ.'s Review

By Alyssa Aquino (September 2, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged the Fifth Circuit to continue reviewing a lower court order blocking new applicants from enrolling in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying its recent efforts strengthening those immigration protections shouldn't delay the appeals court's ruling. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the Fifth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's July 2021 decision that former President Barack Obama illegally enacted DACA ties up not only Obama's implementing memorandum, but the Biden administration's recently released final rule codifying the program into federal regulation. Because the judge's order prevents the current administration from implementing the replacement...

