Wells Fargo Asks 11th Circ. To Back Win Over Gunshot Victim

By Charlie Innis (September 2, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank urged the 11th Circuit on Friday to back its early win on negligence claims brought by a man who was shot at one of its locations after business hours while carrying a loaded firearm and suspected cocaine. The bank isn't liable for any civil damages for injury under Florida law because George Beasley, the man who was shot, was committing three felonies at the time of the incident, Wells Fargo said in an appellee brief. "Furthermore, at the time of the incident, Mr. Beasley was, at best, an uninvited licensee on the premises and, at worst, an undiscovered...

