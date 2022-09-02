Chicago Pol. Consultant Admits Fraud After 'Park' Plea Snafu

By Lauraann Wood (September 2, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Chicago political operative picked up where he left off and pled guilty to wire fraud in a bribery case Friday, after prosecutors spent a week confirming that the city park he bribed officials to rename was in fact a park. Roberto Caldero, 69, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger about a week after his initial plea-change hearing was unexpectedly halted over confusion about the property status of the land at issue, 438 S. Franklin St., known as D'Angelo Park. Judge Seeger said last week that he would not accept Caldero's plea until everyone knew whether the land was...

