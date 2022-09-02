Vidal Will Review Fintiv Denial Based On Calif. Alice Ax

By Dani Kass (September 2, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision not to review a Skillz Platform gaming patent because it had been invalidated separately by a California federal judge has caught the eye of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal, who announced Friday that she'll be reviewing the decision. Vidal said the PTAB's Aug. 9 decision "raises issues of particular importance to the office and the patent community," adding that more information or a decision will be released later. The sua sponte review was issued on Aug. 26 but docketed on the USPTO's director review page on Friday. In April 2021, Skillz accused...

