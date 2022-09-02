Bayer Strikes $40M Deal, Ending 17-Year FCA Saga

By Emily Field (September 2, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced that it had reached a $40 million settlement with Bayer AG to end allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act over three of its drugs, ending years of litigation in two whistleblower suits. The deal is the culmination of two suits by a former Bayer marketing employee, Laurie Simpson, according to the DOJ. In one suit, filed in 2005 in New Jersey federal court, Simpson claimed that Bayer made kickback payments to doctors and hospitals to sway them into using Trasylol, a drug used to control bleeding in certain heart operations, and...

