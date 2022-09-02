Ex-Backpage Owners Ask 9th Circ. To Bar New Pimping Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (September 2, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Ex-Backpage.com owners and employees urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to toss the government's pimping case on double jeopardy grounds after a trial judge declared a mistrial due to irrelevant child trafficking stories mentioned by government witnesses, arguing that prosecutors intentionally sabotaged the trial after the first witness gave exculpatory testimony. During a hearing before a three-judge panel in San Francisco, the former owners and employees' counsel, Whitney Z. Bernstein of Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP and Paul John Cambria Jr. of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP, argued that prosecutors intentionally elicited testimony about child trafficking from witnesses "over and over...

