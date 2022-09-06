Dodge Escapes Suit Over 'Unfit' Muscle Cars, For Now

By Jeff Montgomery (September 6, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Owners of two Dodge "muscle car" models who sought class damages for allegedly faulty rear differentials have run out of gas for now after a federal judge in Delaware dismissed, for multiple reasons, all 14 counts without prejudice. Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Evan J. Wallach, in a 97-page ruling, tossed the entire complaint on Friday, but granted, for 30 days, leave to amend the action, which was based on common and federal law as well claims under state laws in California, New York and Florida. Stalled pending a decision on possible appeal or amendment are allegations that Dodge Hellcat and Demon...

