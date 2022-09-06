NJ Lawmaker Wants Ticketmaster Springsteen Tix Answers

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 6, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey congressman called on the head of Live Nation Entertainment to explain the company's ticket sale practices after an uproar from fans who faced hefty ticket prices for an upcoming Bruce Springsteen tour. In a letter sent Aug. 31 to Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. called the uproar over the Springsteen ticket fees "the latest scandal due to Live Nation-Ticketmaster's long-running domination and abuse of the live events ticket market." Live Nation, the country's largest concert promoter, merged with Ticketmaster, the largest ticket seller, in 2010. "Hard-working Americans who are fans of Bruce and other popular...

