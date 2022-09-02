8th Circ. Upholds Principal Life's Win In 401(k) Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 2, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday upheld Principal Life Insurance Co.'s win in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, holding that a lower court correctly ruled after a bench trial that the company complied with federal benefits laws when it profited off a fund offering in employee 401(k) plans. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that an Iowa federal judgedidn't err in handing the company a win against a 41,000-member class of retirement savers, affirming now-retired U.S. District Judge John A. Jarvey's opinion after a six-day bench trial in April 2021. The class of retirees who first sued in 2014 had challenged...

