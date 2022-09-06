New Broadband Maps Expected By Nov., FCC Chief Says

By Christopher Cole (September 6, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Detailed maps of U.S. broadband service coverage will be produced by the end of November, according to the chief of the Federal Communications Commission. The granular service maps would meet a congressional deadline for information about places served and still lacking high-speed connectivity, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the announcement Friday. "For the first time ever, we have collected extensive location-by-location data on precisely where broadband services are available, and now we are ready to get to work and start developing new and improved broadband maps," Rosenworcel wrote in a blog post. Concerns remain in minority quarters of the FCC,...

