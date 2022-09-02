MassHealth Eavesdropping Violates Union Rules, Court Finds

By Chris Villani (September 2, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday upheld a state employment commission's findings that said managers at the state's Medicaid program ran afoul of union rules when they began secretly listening in on employees' calls with the public. The panel agreed with the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board that MassHealth's move to surreptitiously listen to the calls of workers known as benefit eligibility referral specialists marked a departure from past practices and a change in the collectively bargained conditions of their employment. "The reasoning of CERB's decision stands firmly on solid ground," Justice Mary Thomas Sullivan wrote for the unanimous court. According to the...

