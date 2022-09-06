NY Gets Uber, Lyft Drivers' Benefits Suit Tossed

By Patrick Hoff (September 6, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A group of former drivers for Uber and Lyft can't keep pursuing a suit accusing the New York labor department of delaying emergency unemployment benefits early in the pandemic, after a federal judge said changes the agency implemented over the past two years have resolved the workers' grievances. U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted the state's motion to dismiss Friday, noting that since she ordered the New York State Labor Department to immediately process the for-hire vehicle drivers' emergency unemployment requests in July 2020, the agency has overhauled the application process for benefits. "Even before the court ruled on plaintiffs'...

